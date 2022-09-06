College student from NJ charged with making threat to community
A Penn State student from Monmouth County was charged with making a bomb threat against the downtown area of State College on social media.
Henry Hyduke, 20, of Fair Haven, was arrested and charged after making a bomb threat on the social media app Yik Yak against the school on Aug. 24, according to Penn State.
"Police quickly identified the student who allegedly made the threat, made in-person contact and determined there was no legitimate threat to the community," the school said in a statement.
Hyduke was arrested the same day at Simmons Hall on the Penn State campus, according to the criminal docket.
"ROTC bombing downtown state college tonight. Stay safe," the threat said, according to the affidavit in the case obtained by WJAC TV.
Hyduke: It was all a joke
Hyduke admitted making the threat, was apologetic and said he was trying to "trying to make a comedic message," Penn State police told WJAC.
The graduate of the Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School's Class of 2020 was charged with a misdemeanor count of making terroristic threats to cause a serious public inconvenience.
The Superintendent's Report on National Merit Scholars at Rumson-Fair Haven Regional described Hyduke as an effective communicator and strong leader.
"Henry is an intelligent and self-assured young man with a work ethic second to none. He is intrinsically motivated and determined to learn more about the world around him. His eagerness to investigate, examine, and work towards deeper understandings is impressive," the report says.
A Penn State spokeswoman said Hyduke is registered for fall semester classes.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.