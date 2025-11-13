Does anyone else remember a few years back when a Starbucks barista received possibly the most insane order of their career?

Some mystery man named Edward ordered a coffee so complicated to make that a photo was taken of the receipt showing the instructions, and it went viral.

This is what the employee had to deal with.

*Edward*

Vt Crml Crnch Frap

5 Banana

Ex Caramel Drizzle

Extra Whip

Extra Ice

Ex Cinn Dol Top

7 pumps Add Dk CriSa

Ex Caramel Crunch

1 pump Honey Blend

Ex Std Bm Btr

5 pumps Frap Rst Cop

7 Add Frapp Chips

Heavy Cream

Double Blended

01-May:2021 645:10 PM

Oh, Edward, you man about town! So nuanced, so layered, so…dare I say…obnoxious?

A recent study set out to find which state has the longest coffee order, and they uncovered a lot of coffee fun facts along this journey.

Some examples:

For our fall people, you’ll be happy to know pumpkin spice tops the list of seasonal flavors at 26%.

That’s followed by peppermint at 13%. As our governor-elect might say, “ewww, that’s gross.“

Any kind of mint is a business flavor as in toothpaste and mouthwash. Leave my coffee alone.

Hot vs cold?

It’s both a gender and an age thing.

Men are more likely than women to prefer hot coffee, 52%. Women prefer cold 39% to 27% of men. Most ages 18 - 28 prefer iced coffee, 52%, compared to only 13% of people 61 and older.

This might be the most fun stat. Americans are almost evenly split on whether coffee shops should offer separate lines for simple versus complex orders. 51% say yes to separate lines and 49% say nar.

Oooh, imagine the chaos? So many arguments about what is and isn’t a complex order.

Which brings us back to the original point. How fussy and complicated is the average New Jersey coffee order? Sorry, Edward, we’re not as pretentious as most states.

The national average is 6.9 words compared to New Jersey’s average of 6.42 words. That puts us at #36 for most complex orders.

As for first place? It’s Alabama. One in 10 coffee drinkers in Alabama has a coffee order longer than 16 words.

