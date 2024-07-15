Coffee and Shopping in One Place…A Jersey Hidden Gem

Valerie Robinson, tends to her farm while also running a coffee shop called Hens and Honey Shoppe in beautiful Swedesboro, New Jersey. Valerie has an amazing zest for life, not to mention is very funny!

You feel her energy throughout her shop, from the bright and beautiful murals on the walls, to the smell of fresh flowers and her amazing flavors and concoctions of coffees and teas. She combined all her favorite things in one place where you can have coffee with friends and shop for special items.

All her baked goods, salads and sandwiches come from local bakeries and farms around the area. The goods in her store are from local businesses and local artists.

One feature her cafe offers that is a customer favorite is a coffee flight. You get a tasting of four different coffees of your choice. They usually offer this during certain times of the day since it's the most requested.

There's indoor and outdoor seating and the signs throughout the shop are uplifting while others are downright funny. You could decorate your Instagram with shots in front of Hens and Honey's decorated walls as well.

Swedesboro is filled with antique shops and boutiques so once you are done enjoying Valerie's coffee fairyland, you could spend the day shopping. There are tons of farms all around Gloucester County, don't forget to stop at some of the farmer's markets. It's a beautiful ride, perfect for a Sunday afternoon you have the day to yourself. Valerie is always there, be sure to say hi, you'll love her.

