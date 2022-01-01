Father and son nabbed during Wawa drug bust in Brick, NJ
Ocean County Jail photo.
At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a Brick Police Street Crimes Unit observed a vehicle failing to stay in its driving lane.
This led the police officers to discover a significant find of drugs, paraphernalia and cash, officials said.
Police said the following items were uncovered:
- Amphetamine pills
- Crack cocaine
- Drug paraphernalia
- Large (undisclosed) amount of cash
Police said they saw the father-and-son duo Frank J. Russo Jr., 67, and Matthew J. Russo, 38, pull into a Wawa convenience store at 383 Drum Point Road.
Police charged the son with these offenses:
- Distribution of crack cocaine,
- Possession of crack cocaine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Certain motor vehicle summonses
The father was charged with these offenses:
- Possession of amphetamine pills
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
