Father and son nabbed during Wawa drug bust in Brick, NJ

Frank J. Russo, Jr. and Matthew J. Russo
Ocean County Jail photo.

At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a Brick Police Street Crimes Unit observed a vehicle failing to stay in its driving lane.

This led the police officers to discover a significant find of drugs, paraphernalia and cash, officials said.

Police said the following items were uncovered:

  • Amphetamine pills
  • Crack cocaine
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • Large (undisclosed) amount of cash

Police said they saw the father-and-son duo Frank J. Russo Jr., 67, and Matthew J. Russo, 38, pull into a Wawa convenience store at 383 Drum Point Road.

Police charged the son with these offenses:

  • Distribution of crack cocaine,
  • Possession of crack cocaine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Certain motor vehicle summonses

The father was charged with these offenses:

  • Possession of amphetamine pills
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

