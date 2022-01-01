Father and son nabbed during Wawa drug bust in Brick, NJ

At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a Brick Police Street Crimes Unit observed a vehicle failing to stay in its driving lane.

This led the police officers to discover a significant find of drugs, paraphernalia and cash, officials said.

Police said the following items were uncovered:

Amphetamine pills

Crack cocaine

Drug paraphernalia

Large (undisclosed) amount of cash

Police said they saw the father-and-son duo Frank J. Russo Jr., 67, and Matthew J. Russo, 38, pull into a Wawa convenience store at 383 Drum Point Road.

Police charged the son with these offenses:

Distribution of crack cocaine,

Possession of crack cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Certain motor vehicle summonses

The father was charged with these offenses:

Possession of amphetamine pills

Possession of drug paraphernalia

