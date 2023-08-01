Cobera Auto: Stunning new electric roadster company moves to NJ

So many businesses have left NJ or have closed due to the inhospitable business environment in the state. High taxes, restrictions and real estate and insurance costs make it a big challenge to survive here.

That’s why it’s exciting to see a new company, especially one with so much promise, deciding to lay down roots here.

According to re-nj.com an electric sports car manufacturer is moving from Spain to Sussex County after leasing 12,000 square feet of industrial space in Lafayette Township.

Cobera Automotive Inc. will use its new home to begin manufacturing its stunning new electric vehicles in the U.S.

There’s so much mystery around this new luxury vehicle. It was first thought to be a one-off concept car that would never come to market.

After several car shows, though, it became clear that this concept would actually become a reality.

Cobera Automotive’s first exhibition was in the UK at the Goodwood Speed Festival in 2018. Then, in early November 2021, according to their website it was shown at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas and the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles. Its debut drew raves from excited car aficionados.

And as their Instagram account shows, it’s truly a magnificent auto. EV or not.

Cobera Automotive is a company that apparently used to build airplanes and is using aviation technology to build a high-end EV.

Unlike most of todays electric vehicles, however, it has lines that are reminiscent of a classic roadster.

This fully electric classic car is a 600 hp auto called the C300 and which goes from 0-60 in 2.7 seconds. According to their website, it’s inspired by the legendary Shelby AC Cobra, and you can see the resemblance.

The C 300, Cobera’s first model, will be available in two and four wheel drive versions and is slated to be the first in a series of classic and gorgeous electric cars from Cobera Automotive.

No word yet on its price. But I have a feeling it’s not gonna be a bargain.

