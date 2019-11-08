WOODBRIDGE — A longtime coach for a private basketball training facility was charged with 12 counts of sexual assault against a minor.

Corey J. Pinto, 29, of Woodbridge, on "multiple occasions" supplied a minor with marijuana and alcohol and engaged in sexual activity, prosecutors said.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Christie L. Bevacqua. did not reveal the nature of his relationship with the minor except that the individual was "known to him."

Pinto had been a basketball coach at Red Bank-based US Hoops, which is also known as Hoops America, since 2010.

Bevacqua said Pinto was arrested on Wednesday and charged with twelve criminal counts including first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of first-degree and five counts of second-degree child endangerment, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

Pinto was being held Friday at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending a detention hearing.

According to cached page of the US Hoops website, Pinto was their marketing and promotions director and the Cricket Club’s lead instructor. He graduated Woodbridge High School in 2009, according to the page.

He was the CEO of Smile You're Alive, described on the US Hoops website as "a company designed to improve self-awareness through public service to disadvantaged populations all the while instilling Hope with a smile."

A message for US Hoops was not immediately returned early Friday morning.

Bevacqua asked anyone with information about this case to call her office at 732-745-4045 or Woodbridge police at 732-634-7700.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5