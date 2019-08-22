Co-worker charged with murdering Plainsboro woman in her apartment

PLAINSBORO — A Camden County man was arrested Wednesday and charged with murdering a co-worker who had been found dead in her apartment in June.

The body of Carolyn Byington, 26, was found June 10 in her apartment at Hunters Glen in Plainsboro when police did a wellness check at the request of her co-workers at the marketing firm Engine in West Windsor.

Co-workers got worried when she didn't come back from lunch, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey.

Police went to the apartment just before 6 p.m., Carey said.

Co-worker Kenneth C. Saal, 30, was arrested at his Lindenwold home and charged with first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Carey did not disclose the nature of Saal and Byington's relationship, the weapon used or why she went home for lunch that day. The Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return a request for comment on Thursday.

“We are shocked at the news of Ken’s arrest. We are cooperating fully with the police as they continue their investigation," Engine spokesman Drew Kerr said in an email to New Jersey 101.5.

Neighbors told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that they heard faint screams and what sounded like furniture being moved in her apartment on the afternoon before her body was found.

A LinkedIn account for Saal said he was a staff accountant for Engine.

Byington was a 2011 graduate of Ridge High School in Bernards, according to her obituary. She earned a bachelor’s degree in international affairs/anthropology and sociology from Lafayette College, in Pennsylvania, and also studied in Japan.

