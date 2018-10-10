Closure of MVC office in Mount Holly met with a shrug

MOUNT HOLLY — What if an MVC agency closed and no one noticed?

The MVC's Mount Holly branch will close on Wednesday, October 17, with customers being served at the new Delanco office. Unlike closures of other MVC branches such as South Plainfield in 2017, the announcement did not come as a surprise.

"It's been rumored that it was going to be closing for probably the last three or four years,' Mount Holly Township Clerk Nikima Muller told New Jersey 101.5. She has not heard any complaints about the closure.

The MVC had also not received any complaints, according to spokesman Jim Hooker.

Hooker said the office is closing because of economics.

"Mount Holly is closing because it was a leased facility and it is always our preference to locate on state land rather than lease from other sources," Hooker said.

Customers will be sent to the new Delanco office, located at 400 Creek Road, which will open on Monday, October 22. Hooker said at 12,120 square feet it is nearly three times the size of Mount Holly.

"It's about 20 or 30 minutes away. I don't think it's that hard. Chances are if you're going to the MVC, you're driving," Muller said. She noted that many functions of the MVC have been moved online.

When the South Plainfield branch closed in May 2017, people were not happy about being sent to Edison to conduct their business. A new South Plainfield branch opened in June.

Hooker said there are no other offices currently designated for closing.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ