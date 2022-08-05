Closed historic New Jersey inn gets new life with a big renovation

Head into Stockton, NJ and you’ll notice an old out dated historic building that looks like it could use a little TLC. The main building that looks like an old inn is the iconic Stockton Inn.

The Stockton Inn was built in 1832 to replace an inn from the 17th century that was on or nearby that site. There is a misnomer that the tavern was there in the 17th century because there is no historic proof that the current structure and location of the Stockton Inn was there before 1832. The Stockton Inn was there before the town was incorporated in 1839.

In the late 1920’s and 1930’s The Stockton Inn was a full operating restaurant and inn that catered to the elite from both Philadelphia and New York City. While there is no data to support the claim that the Stockton Inn was a speakeasy during prohibition, local folklore has been passed to generations that make that claim true amongst the locals.

The Stockton Inn fared well in the 1960’s through the 1990’s although very few repairs were made to the building. After a constant changing of proprietors, in 2017 the Inn was closed and faced total deconstruction after a very controversial plan was submitted to town officials for redevelopment. The residents and some local businesses were successful in stopping the plans.

Recently Steve Grabowski took over ownership of the inn and he plans on adding a needed upgrade to the guest rooms, expansion of the bar, renovation of the restaurant, patio garden and waterfall while bringing back the historic look and feel without adding to the existing footprint. Steve was the owner of the Stockton Market and his big plans for the Stockton Inn. They are looking to complete the renovations by the fall of 2023.

It’s great to see the effort and work going into keeping and upgrading a place that is full of local and New Jersey history. I can’t wait to see the new Stockton Inn.

