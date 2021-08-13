Clifton, NJ cop indicted for alleged sexual offenses against child

Frank Castro-Ramirez (Passaic County Prosecutor's Office)

CLIFTON — A city police officer has been indicted on multiple counts of sexual offenses against a child, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office announced on Friday.

Clifton resident Frank Castro-Ramirez, 40, was indicted on two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, the prosecutor's office said.

Beyond prison time, Castro-Ramirez is subject to parole supervision for life and Megan's Law registration requirements.

According to the prosecutor's office, the alleged sexual offenses took place at a residence in Clifton.

