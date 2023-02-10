Don’t fall for this ‘classic phone scam’ in New Brunswick, NJ

🔴 Parents have received calls that claim their child has been kidnapped

🔴 In every case, the child said to have been snatched was still safe in school

🔴 If you get a call your child was kidnapped, after confirming they're okay, notify police

NEW BRUNSWICK — A “classic” phone scam has resurfaced over the past few weeks in one of the state's largest school districts.

Parents in the New Brunswick school district reported receiving calls that their children had been kidnapped and were told they had to pay a large ransom for their return.

No children have been kidnapped, according to New Brunswick police.

District officials say in every case the child who was said to have been snatched was still in school.

Police asked anyone who receives a call to save the number of the person who called, contact the school to confirm your child is in school and to file a report with New Brunswick police.

Stafford Township police this week issued a warning about the "Distract and Grab" scam that impacts solo shoppers.

The scammer will distract the customer with something as simple as a question to focus their attention. While they engage in conversation, a second person will steal items and money from open purses in shopping cars or items out of an unlocked vehicle.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame