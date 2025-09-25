This latest poll may prove it: New Jersey is a purple state.

Despite voting against Donald Trump three presidential elections in a row, New Jersey voters are turning this year's gubernatorial race into another nail-biter.

The latest public opinion poll from Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill shows Democratic Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill and Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli neck and neck, each tied at 43% with 11% of voters still unsure.

The tied poll follows other surveys that have shown Sherrill's edge slipping from a high of 21 points in June to 10 points in July to 7 points in August. In 2021, Ciattarelli lost to Gov. Phil Murphy by just 2.8 points after polling showed Murphy leading by an average of 7.8 points.

A deep split by age and gender

Young voters are breaking hard for Sherrill, while seniors are lining up behind Ciattarelli. Women lean toward Sherrill by 10 points, but men give Ciattarelli a 12-point edge. Women are twice as likely as men to still be undecided.

Murphy and Trump both underwater

Gov. Phil Murphy, who is not allowed to seek a third term, isn’t helping his party. Just 35% of voters approve of the job he’s doing, with 44% disapproving.

Former President Donald Trump isn’t faring better with a 41% approval and 51% disapproval among Jersey voters.

Sherrill is trying to paint Ciattarelli as Trump’s guy, while Ciattarelli is tying Sherrill to Murphy’s unpopularity and the state’s punishing cost of living.

Voters fired up over economy and high costs

When asked what matters most, 51% of New Jerseyans said the economy is their top concern, far ahead of housing affordability, healthcare, immigration, or crime. The state's highest-in-the-nation property taxes and utility bills that began skyrocketing this summer are fueling voter anger.

THE NEXT DEBATES

New Jersey 101.5 will broadcast the next debate, which will be between the lieutenant governor candidates, on Sept. 30 along with PIX 11 and PHL 17. The gubernatorial candidates will meet a final time on Oct. 8 in a debate broadcast by ABC7, 6ABC, and Univision 41.