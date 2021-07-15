Ciattarelli responds to LGBTQ complaints (Opinion)

The more I see and hear of Jack Ciattarelli the more confidence I have in him. He’s the Republican nominee running for governor against Murphy this November.

He’s being called terrible things by people from gay rights organizations over comments he made a few weeks ago when addressing voters who are also parents. The issue of New Jersey’s new LGBTQ curriculum came up.

Ciattarelli said if he became governor, New Jersey would “not be teaching gender ID and sexual orientation to kindergartners. We’re not teaching sodomy in sixth grade. And we’re going to roll back the LGBTQ curriculum. It goes too far.”

For this opinion he is being called uniformed, offensive, hateful, out of touch with New Jersey family values and a host of other ugly things. WNYC’s Matt Katz even wrote he was “falsely claiming that “sexual orientation” is being taught to kindergarteners and sixth graders are learning “sodomy.””

Falsely?

Look at the Assembly bill that was signed into law by Gov. Murphy. It states instruction shall promote diversity and inclusion in connection with sexual orientation. It also says this instruction begins in kindergarten. So how is what Ciattarelli said false?

Also, last year, lost on most of us who were preoccupied with surviving the pandemic physically and economically, the state updated educational standards to say students by 8th grade need to be able to articulate the definitions of vaginal sex, oral sex and anal sex. If by grade 8 they need to do that in order to pass health class, you can bet by grade 6 they’ll be starting to teach it. So again, how is what Ciattarelli said false?

He came on our show Wednesday afternoon to address the fallout over his comments. He explained his position clearly and did not capitulate. Here’s the interview.

His whole point is not that there should be no LGBTQ discussion in curriculum in public schools, but that it goes too far and starts too young.

He’s right.

You want to know what else Jack Ciattarelli is on record for saying regarding LGBTQ issues?

“Love is love, and who you love is no business of your governor.” Ciattarelli added, “All schools should be promoting diversity, inclusivity, tolerance, and respect for others, but that doesn’t mean pushing explicit subjects in elementary school classrooms.”

Also, since people are calling him a fringe crackpot over this, you want to know what a real crackpot believes? They believe you can “pray away the gay” and believe in gay conversion therapy. A vile, hateful practice that has been banned in New Jersey. You know who voted to ban it?

Jack Ciattarelli.

So please take your hate speech about this guy and go be woke elsewhere. He’s exactly what New Jersey needs.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

