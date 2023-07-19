Christmas in July is at a top South Jersey restaurant

One of New Jersey's greatest attributes is its many amazing restaurants. We're also known for our top-of-the-line Italian eateries. One of the best-known in South Jersey is Nunzio's in Collingswood.

A favorite feature of Italian American cuisine is the Feast of the Seven Fishes, usually served on Christmas Eve. Well, to honor that tradition and go along with the theme of Christmas in July, Nunzio's is offering the feast from July 19-30.

The four-course menu features succulently seaworthy seasonal items including chilled tomato shooter with sour cream and crab croquette.

They will also offer charred octopus with lemon, basil, olives, potato and pepperoncini, a refreshing rock shrimp salad with sweet pepper vinaigrette, crab gravy cavatelli with summer herbs and breadcrumbs and seafood stew with sweet local Jersey corn. Yum!

To further add to the fun, Santa is coming to Collingswood early this year by way of Nunzio to meet and greet kids and host a special lunch collecting school supply donations benefitting Joseph's House of Camden, a nonprofit organization assisting people experiencing homelessness in the region. In exchange for school items, Santa will chat with the children and provide photo opportunities.

Lunch items range from $12-$29 with seasonal options such as watermelon, feta, and cucumber salad ($14); panini with prosciutto coto, sundried pepper pesto, broccoli rabe, and gorgonzola fried ($16) or roasted salmon with basil risotto, zucchini, tomato, and olive vinaigrette ($28).

A $12 kids’ menu is available and includes mozzarella sticks or chicken fingers with fries, pasta with butter and cheese or red sauce, or flatbread pizza.

Nunzio by Chef Michael DeLone, located in the heart of Collingswood, is an authentic, Italian BYOB. Since its new ownership less than a year ago, the restaurant has undergone a number of changes ranging from its cuisine and menu to its programming and event offerings. If you're like me and don't want to wait to enjoy the Feast of The Seven Fishes, enjoy Christmas in July at Nunzio!

