Christmas Day murder in Jersey City, NJ leaves one dead

JERSEY CITY — A local man is charged with murder for the killing of another city resident on Christmas Day.

According to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, 46-year-old Khaliq Lockett was shot in the torso on Sunday around 6 p.m.

Jersey City cops responded to the scene near the intersection of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. They found Lockett gravely wounded.

Lockett was taken to Jersey City Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly before 8 p.m.

Five days after the shooting, homicide detectives arrested a 43-year-old man for the killing. Eddie Webb was arrested at his place of work in the city on Friday. He is charged with murder.

Webb is being held at Hudson County jail pending a court appearance, according to the prosecutor's office.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

