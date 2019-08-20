All week, New Jersey 101.5 has been exploring the state of child mental health services in New Jersey.

Thursday night, in a special live presentation on air and online, we'll welcome experts to our the studio to talk about the resources available, the policies that might do more and the ways we can all create a more compassionate, effective and useful environment for addressing mental illness.

See that conversation LIVE at 7 p.m. here, or join us on Facebook at Facebook.com/NJ1015. Ask your questions in the Facebook chat or call 800-283-1015 to connect with experts on social services and private care.

We'll be joined on-air by:

Courtney Emery, DNP, PMNHP-BC of Carrier Clinic

Betty Jean, MA, LPC, Senior Call Center Services Coordinator at the Mental Health Association in New Jersey, based in Springfield.

John Champion, who identified warning signs about his own mental health as a high school and college student and sought treatment, and who now passes his knowledge and experiences on to younger generations as a guidance counselor at Wayne Valley High School.

We'll be joined online by:

Joanne Wiedman, LCSW, Lead Social Worker of the Adolescent Unit at HMH-Carrier Clinic

Jacques Hryshko, Chief Executive Officer of Family Connections in Essex County

Deb Megaro, Chief Executive Officer of Capitol County Children’s Collaborative

Note: The goal of our program is to make sure people who need help, can get it. If our experts believe you are in immediate need of care, they will report it to ensure that care is immediately available.

This event is made possible by Carrier Clinic, an independent, nonprofit behavioral healthcare system located in Belle Mead that specializes in psychiatric and addiction treatment. Carrier Clinic’s system includes an inpatient psychiatric hospital, a detoxification and rehabilitation center, an adolescent residential facility, and a fully-accredited middle and high school for students classified as emotionally disturbed.

See our 2018 presentation on mental health care in New Jersey below: