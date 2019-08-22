Special presentation: Child mental health resources in New Jersey

New Jersey 101.5 this week is exploring the state of child mental health services in New Jersey, culminating Thursday evening with a live town hall broadcast on air and Facebook.com/NJ1015.

Here are some public and private resources for assistance with a child mental heath issue.

DCF's Children's System of Care (CSOC) — The former Division of Child Behavioral Health Services serves children and adolescents with emotional and behavioral health care challenges as well as their families; children with developmental and intellectual disabilities and their families; and children with substance use challenges and their families.

The Children's Home Society — Provides clinical and behavioral health services to children and families.

Hackensack Meridian Health Carrier Clinic — Cares for adolescents in both a hospital setting on campus and a residential treatment facility. Individuals are typically sent to Carrier when it's been determined they're unable to care for themselves or they could be a danger to themselves or others.

Mental Health Association in New Jersey — Strives for mental health for children and adults through advocacy, education, training and services.



NAMI NJ — Dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

naminj.org (list of children and youth resources)

732-940-0991

NJ Connect for Recovery Call Line — Supports two distinct groups across the state of New Jersey: those concerned with their own opiate use, and those who are experiencing distress related to the opiate use of a friend or relative.

NJ Psychiatric Association — Professional organization of about 1,000 physicians qualified by training and experience in the treatment of mental illness.

psychnj.org

908-719-2222

PerformCare — Strives for mental health for children and adults through advocacy, education, training and services.

Reborn — The organization aims to re-imagine traditional mental health approaches through social innovation and direct impact initiatives such as programs, outreach, and awareness of mental health with a focus on suicide.

