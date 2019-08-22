Special presentation: Child mental health resources in New Jersey
Here are some public and private resources for assistance with a child mental heath issue.
DCF's Children's System of Care (CSOC) — The former Division of Child Behavioral Health Services serves children and adolescents with emotional and behavioral health care challenges as well as their families; children with developmental and intellectual disabilities and their families; and children with substance use challenges and their families.
- state.nj.us/dcf/families/csc/
- 877-652-7624
The Children's Home Society — Provides clinical and behavioral health services to children and families.
- hchsofnj.org
- 609-695-6274
Hackensack Meridian Health Carrier Clinic — Cares for adolescents in both a hospital setting on campus and a residential treatment facility. Individuals are typically sent to Carrier when it's been determined they're unable to care for themselves or they could be a danger to themselves or others.
- CarrierClinic.org
- 800-933-3579
Mental Health Association in New Jersey — Strives for mental health for children and adults through advocacy, education, training and services.
- mhanj.org
- 877-292-5588
NAMI NJ — Dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.
- naminj.org (list of children and youth resources)
- 732-940-0991
NJ Connect for Recovery Call Line — Supports two distinct groups across the state of New Jersey: those concerned with their own opiate use, and those who are experiencing distress related to the opiate use of a friend or relative.
- NJConnectForRecovery.org
- 855-652-3737
NJ Psychiatric Association — Professional organization of about 1,000 physicians qualified by training and experience in the treatment of mental illness.
- psychnj.org
- 908-719-2222
PerformCare — Strives for mental health for children and adults through advocacy, education, training and services.
- PeformCareNJ.org
- (no phone)
Reborn — The organization aims to re-imagine traditional mental health approaches through social innovation and direct impact initiatives such as programs, outreach, and awareness of mental health with a focus on suicide.
- Reborn.social
- (no phone)
