New Italian restaurant just opened in Jersey City

Does New Jersey need another Italian restaurant? Maybe not as much as all of the other states, but if you build it they will come.

Our state is probably home to more Italian eateries per capita than any other place in the world, except for Italy. And even that contest would be close.

People's appetite for Italian cuisine along with the expertise and competition of the chefs and restaurateurs keeps driving the numbers up. Jersey City is growing by leaps and bounds, especially areas like Journal Square, Newport and Downtown.

The former GP's, which announced its closing toward the end of 2019, could not have foreseen the building boom to come thanks to the pandemic and other factors. Their misfortune has opened an opportunity for a new restaurant in that spot at 236 Pavonia Ave. next to Hamilton Park.

Enter Chickie's, a new Italian Eatery that was granted a liquor license back in May and finally opened earlier this month with a soft opening on Dec. 13.

They're promoting themselves as a pizza, pasta and parm place serving wine, beer and cocktails tailored to their menu items.

So far, the buzz has been great and they hope to be around during the boom in Jersey City and well beyond.

If you're missing going out to dinner in NYC, at this point you might be better off with a tremendous view of Manhattan from Jersey City with food that might even be better.

