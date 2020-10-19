Chicken wing load flies onto Route 287 from overturned box truck

FRANKLIN LAKES — A box truck full of chicken wings overturned Monday morning, spilling its contents all over the highway below.

Photos of the wreckage of a Menella’s Poultry Company truck, based in Paterson, were shared by the Franklin Lakes Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

Fire officials said Monday morning around 9 a.m., crews responded to the overturned truck, with its driver still trapped inside the vehicle.

The Daily Voice reported that the driver was freed and sent for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The same report placed the crash on the ramp from northbound Route 208 to northbound 287.

Menella's is a fast food distributor for Popeyes and Church's Fried Chicken, Pollo Tropical and other restaurants, according to the company's Facebook page.

As of Monday evening, there was no word from Franklin Lakes Police on what might have caused the crash.