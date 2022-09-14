Cherry Hill, NJ police seek witnesses to fatal hit-and-run

CHERRY HILL — Authorities are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit and run.

Cherry Hill officers responded to the area of Route 70 and East Gate Drive just before 9:45 p.m. Monday and found a deceased male lying in the roadway.

According to police, he was struck by a dark sport utility vehicle or pickup, which fled the scene eastbound on Route 70 prior to police arrival.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Cherry Hill law enforcement to get more information about the victim.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision. Individuals with information are urged to call Officer Liz Gibbs at 856-432-8860, or text TIP CHERRYHILL PD and your message to 888777.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

