Cherry Hill, NJ mother disappears with young daughters

🚨 Deborah Redman and her two young daughters were last seen Sunday

🚨 Cherry Hill police offered little information

🚨 Two other New Jersey adults remain missing

CHERRY HILL — A mother and her two daughters are the latest New Jersey residents to go missing.

Cherry Hill police are looking for mom Deborah Redman, 30, who was last seen Sunday with her two daughters Aria, 7, and Giselle, 9. They were last seen in the area of Barclay Walk in Cherry Hill.

Deborah Redman and her daughters Aria & Giselle Deborah Redman and her daughters Aria & Giselle (Cherry Hill police) loading...

Deborah is 5 feet 11 inches and 140 pounds with brown eyes and medium-length brown hair.

Giselle is 4 feet 5 inches with brown hair and brown eyes.

Aria is 4 feet 3 inches and 45 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police did not offer any indication of where they may have gone.

Anyone with information about their location is asked to call Cherry Hill Police at 856-488-7828

Brandon Gomes Brandon Gomes (Gloria Ron-Fornes) loading...

Brandon Gomes missing

Two other New Jersey residents remain missing as of Wednesday morning.

Brandon Gomes, 24, of Summit, remains missing after driving to New Mexico, according to his mother Gloria Ron-Fornes.

He drove his mother's Honda Civic to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where it was found in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn.

Albuquerque police said his phone last pinged in San Ysidro, New Mexico about 43 miles to the northwest.

Patrick J. Pespas poster Patrick J. Pespas poster (via X @AdamBhalaLough) loading...

Patrick J. Pespas missing

New Jersey native Patrick J. Pespas, of the HBO mini-series "Telemarketers," was last seen at the end of September at his Easton, Pennsylvania home.

The show's producer, Adam Bhala Lough, who is spearheading the effort to locate Pespas, said on an Instagram account he created for the search that he was spotted Oct. 14 in Union Square in Manhattan.

Lough posted a message from his wife Sue that she loves him and that he is not in any trouble.

"Please let me know you are okay and come home," she said.

