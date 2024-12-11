Cheers! This is NJ’s favorite holiday drink: No, it’s not eggnog

It’s the holiday season, so chances are you’re going to be at a Christmas party in the coming weeks, which, of course, means there will be some imbibing for those who choose to do so.

I thought I knew my way around adult libations during the holidays, but I never would have guessed that New Jersey’s favorite Christmas drink has nothing to do with eggnog.

Despite its popularity, in my opinion, eggnog can be thick, too thick. It’s something we tend to choke down at Christmas out of obligation. If I’m going to be honest, I’ve never gone in for a second round of eggnog.

As it turns out, we owe Puerto Rico a big thank you around the holidays.

Or I guess a “grande gracias?” I digress…

According to Poughkeepsie’s Daily Voice an old favorite from Puerto Rico is the favorite holiday drink here in the Garden State.

They say that according to a study done by Drinksworld.com, the coquito, a creamy, coconut-infused beverage, is what New Jerseyans are reaching for around the holiday.

But what exactly is it?

There can be variations, but it always starts with Puerto Rican rum. Throw in some rum coconut milk, cream of coconut, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla, nutmeg, clove, and cinnamon, and you have your standard coquito.

That same study found eggnog was preferred in 12 other states, and hot buttered rum was the favorite Christmas drink in 10 others. But here in the Northeast, it’s coquito all the way, with our neighbors in New York joining New Jersey in naming it as the favorite.

