Check your accounts immediately – Massive ATM fraud in NJ

PNC bank is urging all New Jersey customers to check their accounts immediately to see if there were any unauthorized ATM withdrawals.

A rapidly growing fraud investigation has already identified dozens of victims in multiple counties. Many more are expected.

New Jersey 101.5 first reported the fraud on Thursday after South Brunswick police identified at least five victims. This morning, that number is 30 and growing.

PNC customers in at least six New Jersey counties have already been identified.

We are investigating potential fraud affecting certain PNC ATMs. Any customers who notice suspicious activity on their accounts should contact us right away using the number listed on the back of their PNC ATM card. - PNC Bank statement

South Brunswick Police have released a photo of a suspect they believe is responsible for at least one of the illegal withdrawals.

Investigators believe this is is the result of 'skimming.'

A device is placed over an ATM card slot that reads your personal data as you make a transaction. Later, the device is removed and the data is loaded onto blank ATM cards that are then used to make illegal withdrawals.

While police have not yet identified the ATM's where the skimmer was used, the fact that the victims still have their ATM cards in their possession, suggest this is what happened.

In nearly all of the cases, the withdrawal amounts have been between $300-400, which would be near the daily limit for a single withdrawal.

PNC issued a statement confirming the fraud and their own investigation. Customers are urged to check their accounts, and if they notice suspicious activity to call the number on the back of their ATM card or at www.pnc.com.

If you notice fraudulent activity, or you recognize the suspect in the photo, contact your local police.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

