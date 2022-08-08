Check out these pictures from the Middlesex County, NJ Fair

I had a such a great time Friday when we took the New Jersey 101.5 Big Yellow Van to the Middlesex County Fair, which celebrated its 84th anniversary this weekend with rides, bands, craft vendors, home arts competitions and different exhibits.

attachment-IMG-5351 loading...

What I love about fairs is that they are so local and intimate. Lots of families and friends create lots of memories. Unlike the shore or Great Adventure, you don't have as many people coming from far away. It's loud and local and has lots of food and fun.

Let's start with the food. I had the most incredible London Broil sandwich from a place called Moms.

attachment-IMG-5403 loading...

Though I didn't see Mom herself, I did see her being paid homage in the funny T-shirts worn by the staff. The sandwich was honestly the best of its kind I ever had. The meat which was piled on was so tender that it just melted in your mouth with every easy bite. It was delicious!

attachment-IMG-5400 loading...

Mom's was just one of so many great food places that lined the streets of the fair. Check out these others

attachment-IMG-5357 loading...

attachment-IMG-5358 loading...

attachment-IMG-5355 loading...

attachment-IMG-5356 loading...

There were some great sights to see just walking around like this guy on stilts.

attachment-IMG-5344 loading...

Or this guy who was juggling fire.

attachment-IMG-5395 loading...

There was a stage with bands and dancers.

attachment-IMG-5394 loading...

And if it's rides you like, check out these!

attachment-IMG-5377 loading...

attachment-IMG-5375 loading...

attachment-IMG-5369 loading...

attachment-IMG-5363 loading...

There were also games to play and prizes to win, especially if you're a sports fan.

attachment-IMG-5372 loading...

attachment-IMG-5362 loading...

attachment-IMG-5370 loading...

There were lots of exhibits including a tribute to Middlesex County agriculture

attachment-IMG-5345 loading...

attachment-IMG-5348 loading...

And it all started with this...

attachment-IMG-5346 loading...

Or maybe that's where it ended if it was used for cleanup. Just kidding, either way I can honestly say, a good time was had by all.

