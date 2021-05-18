If you're looking for a great way to sell your home, rent it to Tom Brady. It especially works if you're Derek Jeter.

As more people leave New Jersey for Florida, the Jersey-born Yankee captain who is now the chief executive officer and part-owner of the Miami Marlins just sold the home that he once rented to the 7 time Super Bowl Champion for $22.5 million. That's $6.5 million less than the asking price of $29 million.

Jeter leased the home to Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen shortly after the quarterback signed to play for the Buccanneers and listed it in September after the couple moved out, Stephen Gay, who was one of the house listers, according to the New York Post said, "both Brady and Jeter once calling it home spurred major interest in the property."

This is some house!

We're talking custom-designed, built on 345 feet of open bay on the largest ever assembled waterfront property on Davis Islands.

It's got 7 bedrooms, 8 full and 8 half-bath half. It also has an intimate owner's retreat, with a seating area and fireplace, two spacious custom closets, a spa-like bath with a steam shower, and opens to a private balcony where you can enjoy the breathtaking vista.

The gourmet kitchen is complete with two islands, a 60" Wolf Range, Sub Zero fridge and freezer columns, 4 dishwashers, warming drawer, ice maker, extra oven, microwave, 4 sinks, butler's pantry, and a walk-in pantry w/ glass front Subzero fridge

But wait there's more! The estate also contains an expansive club room with a full-service bar, billiards and game table, multiple TVs along, and a sitting area.

Outdoor amenities include a dock with two boat lifts, a heated spa, and an 80-foot saltwater lap pool. all concealed by a 1.25-acre wall. Whoever bought it would probably love it if those walls could talk.

Take a look at some of what this beautiful house looks like below. And even if you can't buy it anymore, you can still look at it in all it glory and fantasize about living in the home here.

