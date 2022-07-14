Charges dropped in Ex-NFL player’s bloody Newark, NJ airport brawl

NEWARK — A former Denver Broncos defensive back is in the clear after officials dismissed charges for a bloody brawl at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to reports.

TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Brendan Langley, 27, is no longer charged with simple assault. The case was dropped earlier that day.

Halim Dhanidina, Langley's attorney, reportedly told the outlet that court officials determined Langley had "used force that was reasonably necessary."

Video appears to show Brendan Langley involved in a fight with a United Airlines employee at Newark airport. (Twitter) (Twitter) loading...

"We are grateful for the Court’s decision which puts an end to this ordeal that began nearly two months ago when Mr. Langley was assaulted then wrongfully arrested and charged for exercising his rights under the law," said Dhanidinain in a statement to TMZ Sports.

The violent exchange between Langley and United Airlines worker on May 19 ended with the Ex-NFL player in custody. While the unnamed worker was not charged at the time, he did lose his job.

A video posted to Twitter showed the employee slapped and shoved Langley, who retaliated with several swings. One punch sent the worker toppling over a piece of luggage and onto the baggage conveyer belt.

Bloodied, the employee got back up and walked toward Langley. However, someone intervened before the fight could continue.

As the video started mid-altercation, it was not clear who started the fight or why it began. The Daily Mail reported that Langley was using a wheelchair to move his bags instead of paying $5 for a luggage cart.

The video of the fight between Langley and the United Airlines employee that went viral on Twitter is below. (Warning: violence)

