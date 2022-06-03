Charges dropped against NJ man who cops shot outside dollar store

ABSECON — Charges have been dropped against an Absecon man who was armed with a gun when he was shot by officers outside a Dollar General store, according to one report.
Jalial Whitted, 37, had faced unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, stemming from the May 24 incident, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Whitted’s mother, Kim,said that her son has struggled for years with mental health issues, during a press conference the next day alongside National Action South Jersey Chapter Network president, Steven Young.
The charges were dropped through an administrative dismissal by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, according to the Press of Atlantic City, citing Atlantic County Judicial Clerk Karen Ruberts.
Specifics of the dismissal remained unclear on Friday afternoon.
Jalial Whitted had shown a gun to employees inside the store and fired at least one round inside, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office previously said.
Police officers from Pleasantville and Absecon responded to the scene — it has not been publicly disclosed how many shots were fired at Whitted.
Whitted's condition has been improving, according to the same Press of Atlantic City report, and he might soon be discharged from the hospital.
