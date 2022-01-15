NJ restaurant adds at-home COVID tests to its drink menu
Trouble finding an at-home COVID-19 test these days? They're slightly hard to come by with cases surging, but maybe the answer lies in one New Jersey restaurant's Happy Hour.
Meet the 'Vaccinator'. It's a cocktail being served at Cenzino Ristorante in Oakland, New Jersey.
It's a Manhattan made with oak-barrel-soaked bourbon and Carpana sweet vermouth, and Italian cherries, according to Yahoo.com. For a limited time, this adult beverage is being served with a side of science in the form of a free COVID test.
I can't help but applaud the sheer ingenuity of Cenzino for thinking this up. It's a creative way to encourage someone to get tested for Coronavirus while bringing in customers at the same time. Not to mention, the 'Vaccinator' sounds like a pretty tasty cocktail.
Cenzino Ristorante would be worth the drive to Bergen County just to congratulate the staff on their idea. By the way, the 'Vaccinator' will cost ya $20, but I bet just one would do the trick, lol.
Cenzino Ristorante is located at 589 Ramapo Valley Road, Oakland, NJ.