Celebrity chef David Burke buys beloved local bakery in NJ

Renowned New Jersey chef David Burke is one busy man. We told you about his new Union Beach restaurant, the GOAT, a couple of months ago and now comes word that he has purchased the Dixie Lee Bakery in Keansburg.

Burke told New Jersey Monthly, “I’ve always wanted a pastry shop. I used to work in one. And I grew up in that area.”

Burke, who grew up in Hazlet, trained as a pastry chef in France. He told Patch.com that owning a bakery has always been a dream of his, considering he started out as a pastry chef.

He now owns seven restaurants in New Jersey, including 1776 in Morristown, Orchard Park in East Brunswick, Red Horse in Rumson, and Drifthouse in Sea Bright.

As for the bakery, it will be renamed David Burke’s Dixie Lee Bakery.

He told Patch.com that he plans on expanding the bakery and seating area and hopefully start supplying wholesale baked goods throughout the area. But while he does have some changes planned, the core of the venerable bakery will remain.

One of his upcoming bakery projects is making his son’s wedding cake. He also got ordained by the Universal Life Church during the pandemic, so he’ll be officiating the ceremony, too.

