Celebrity chef David Burke, a well-known name in New Jersey dining circles, will be opening a new restaurant in Union Beach in April. The restaurant is named THE GOAT and will be in the building that used to house Piero’s restaurant.

According to the Atlantic Highlands Herald, Burke’s new place will be “an American bistro with a local vibe serving superior food in a fun, casual atmosphere.”

The restaurant will have 110 seats as well as a private event space; according to a press release, the menu will feature modern Continental and American cuisine:

Mains include Chef Burke’s famous burger using dry-aged prime beef, chicken, lamb, pizzas, several house-made pastas, a variety of refreshing salads, lobster roll, seafood dishes and steaks and much more. Desserts are never an after-thought for Chef Burke and THE GOAT’s dessert menu will not disappoint.

THE GOAT will be Burke’s third Monmouth County restaurant and seventh overall in New Jersey.

Burke grew up in Hazlet and sees a lot of growth opportunity in the area,

“There’s a ten-mile stretch of highway that is underserved. There’s a renewed interest in the area. People want to get out and dine out and they are tired of going over to Highway 35 to eat at chain restaurants. We will draw from the local Bayshore communities, Staten Island, Middletown, Colts Neck, Red Bank and beyond. We are close to GSP exit and there are lots of office and banks. Build it and they we will come. I grew up near here and I’m very excited about THE GOAT!”

THE GOAT is now accepting reservations for Easter Sunday and Mothers Day.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

