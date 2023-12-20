Celeb chef David Burke open Christmas Eve/Day in Central Jersey

You may be looking for a restaurant that’s open Christmas Eve or Christmas Day in Central Jersey. That may sound like a tall order since so many places are closed.

When even many fast food joints shut down for the holiday you could think beggars can’t be choosers.

Tasty hamburger and french fries on a dark background Photo via cookelma loading...

But what if I told you there’s a celebrity chef with plenty of his great Central Jersey restaurants staying open and making a special occasion of the holiday?

David Burke.

From “Iron Chef America” to “Top Chef Masters” Burke is one of the most recognized chefs on television. He’s authored many cookbooks and owns a ton of restaurants around the world and here in New Jersey.

Various kitchenware utensils on the wooden background for cooking. Photo via villagemoon loading...

Here are some of his Central Jersey places that will be open and what they have planned.

Drifthouse

Drifthouse in Sea Bright is offering a Christmas Eve prix-fixe dinner from noon to 8 pm. It’s three courses for adults ($95) and two courses ($35) for children. Drifthouse is at 1485 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright; 732-530-9760

The GOAT

The GOAT in Union Beach is offering a Christmas Eve a la carte menu with Italian holiday specials. And on Christmas Day, there will be a three-course prix-fixe menu ($58 per adult; $25 for children 12 and under) from 12 pm to 8 pm.

Reservations are not required but strongly suggested.

You’ll find The GOAT at 1411 Route 36, Union Beach; 732-264-5222

Orchard Park

Orchard Park by David Burke in East Brunswick is going to be open on Christmas Eve. They are offering an a la carte menu from 3 pm - 9 pm. On Christmas Day, there will be a three-course prix-fixe feast ($95 per adult; $50 for children 12 and under) from 11 am to 8 pm.

Reservations are recommended.

Orchard Park is at 670 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick; 732-554-5714

Red Horse

Red Horse in Rumson is open Christmas Eve and doing an a la carte menu, then a three-course prix-fixe feast on Christmas Day. The latter costs $95 per adult or $45 for children 12 and under, and happens from 12 pm - 8 pm.

Red Horse can be found at 26 Ridge Road, Rumson; 732-576-3400

Red Horse by David Burke

Then the other Red Horse. Red Horse by David Burke at the Bernards Inn in Bernardsville. On Christmas Eve, the restaurant will serve an a la carte menu. On Christmas Day, there will be a three-course prix-fixe meal ($85 per person; 12 pm - 7 pm).

Red Horse is at 27 Minebrook Road, Bernardsville; 908-766-0002

50 of the best holiday lights displays in New Jersey It's the most wonderful time of the year! We love seeing our neighborhoods light up for the holidays, which is why we invited our listeners to submit a photo of their holiday display for a chance to win $1,000. If you submitted a photo and don't see it here, DON'T WORRY! You're still in the running for the grand pize. Merry Christmas and happy holidays! Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom