Celebrity chef David Burke opens another NJ restaurant

Esteemed celebrity chef David Burke has taken the wraps off his newest project: the Fox and the Falcon by David Burke in South Orange, his ninth restaurant in the state.

The award winning Burke, a New Jersey native, is “recognized internationally for his revolutionary techniques, exceptional skills, successful restaurant empire and his many TV appearances. In the parlance of today’s celebrity driven culture, he is a rock star of the culinary world.”

The Fox and Falcon will feature some of Burke’s signature dishes like popovers served steaming hot, lobster dumplings, clothesline bacon and various cuts of his famous U.S.-patented pink-Himalayan-salt-aged beef.

Tuna tartare tacos

Burke, who is taking over as the operating management partner, said in a statement,

The Fox has been around for a few years and has a super tavern vibe, similar to our flagship David Burke Tavern in New York City or The Goat by David Burke in Union Beach.

In the background is one of his specialties, clothesline bacon.

The restaurant has multiple spaces not only for private dining occasions, but for other uses, as well, like trivia nights, live music, and comedy shows. “We’ve already revamped the menu and have some fun plans ahead that I know will be a hit in this lively community.”

Burke’s restaurant portfolio in New Jersey include:

Orchard Park in East Brunswick

Ventanas at the Modern in Ft. Lee

David Burke’s Dixie Lee Bakery

1776 in Morristown

Red Horse in Rumson

Drifthouse in Sea Bright

The Goat in Union Beach

Son Cubano in West New York

The Fox & Falcon will be open noon to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; noon to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Brunch will be served noon to 3 p.m. on weekends.

Brunch is served on Sundays

