NJ victims of 5-vehicle crash remembered for their love of motorcycles

Two events are scheduled to honor the memories of two motorcyclists who were killed Monday night in a five-vehicle crash on Route 18 in Marlboro.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago identified them as Ka’shon Cross, 18, of Hazlet, and Gregory K. Tutt Jr, 22, of Keansburg. They were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near Route 520 (Newman Springs Road) in Marlboro that involved two sedans and an SUV.

Details about the circumstances of the crash have not been disclosed by Santago who continues to seek witnesses to the crash. No one has been charged.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443.

A shared love of motorcycles and cars

A balloon release organized for Tutt organized by his sister takes place Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. at Baywalk West near Laurel Avenue in Keansburg. She asked those coming to wear or bring the colors red, gold or white.

Tutt was a member of the Keansburg High School football team.

A motorcycle ride called the “Show the Love Ride” to honor both takes place Sunday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. at Charles Avenue in Keansburg. The Facebook event notice for the event said they were friends and shared a love of motorcycles and cars. Cross was a member of District 34 and District 2 Motor Cross, according to his obituary.

Cross was attending the Monmouth County Adult Vocational School to study to become an electrician, according to his obituary. He is a member of the Keyport High School Class of 2022.

A remembrance for Cross' friends and family is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals in Keansburg.

Two GoFundMe pages, one by Cross' family and another by his girlfriend's family have been created to help his family with funeral expenses.

