5-vehicle crash kills 2 bikers on Route 18: NJ cops seek witnesses

🚨 Five vehicles were involved in the crash

🚨 Two motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the scene

🚨 The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office seeks witnesses to the crash

MARLBORO — Police are looking for help from the public in their investigation of a crash on Route 18 that killed two motorcyclists Monday night.

Two sedans, an SUV and two motorcycles were involved in the crash on northbound Route 18 near Route 520 (Newman Springs Road) in Marlboro around 9:30 p.m., according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

The drivers of the motorcycles were pronounced dead at the scene.

Map showing Route 18 at County Road 520 in Marlboro. Map showing Route 18 at County Road 520 in Marlboro. (Canva) loading...

A 2019 Hyundai Tucson, a 2017 Subaru Impreza and a 2008 Mercedes-Benz 550 were the three vehicles involved. The motorcycles were a 2005 Suzuki GSX and a 2001 Yamaha YZF motorcycle. The driver of the Tucson and their passenger were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Santiago did not disclose details of the crash or the identities of those involved in the crash. He did ask for witnesses to the crash to contact his office at 800-533-7443.

Route 18 was closed for around 8 hours for an initial investigation.

It was the first fatal crash on Route 18 in Monmouth County in 2023, according to State Police records. A crash in neighboring Old Bridge in Middlesex County killed a passenger on July 16.

