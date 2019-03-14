Caught on video: Moving NJ Transit bus with an open door

NEWARK — An NJ Transit rider shared video on social media of the open doors on his bus.

The video posted by @Bluemaaaan on Twitter shows the bus on the route from Cliffside Park to New York with its front door open while traveling on a residential street.

The rider identified himself as Geoffrey Blueman to NBC New York and said the video was taken about 8 a.m. Feb. 27 but he posted it for the first time on Thursday.

Blueman told NJ.com that the driver managed to get the door to stay closed by the time they reached the Lincoln Tunnel.

"We are thoroughly looking into this matter," NJ Transit spokeswoman Kate Thompson said in a statement. "A bus should not be operating with the doors partly open at any time. We encourage the customer who recorded the video to contact us as any additional information such as a bus number will assist in our investigation."

Thompson did not immediately respond to a subsequent message about the status of the driver or the bus.

