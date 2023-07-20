Caught on video: Catalytic converter theft at a Chick-fil-A in NJ

💲 A Pennsauken man was caught on video

EVESHAM — Police are looking for the man caught on tape stealing a catalytic converter from a delivery van at a Chick-fil-A.

Qabir S. Jones, 29, of Pennsauken, was identified as the person who cut the converter from the van at the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Route 70 around 3 a.m. on July 14 but was gone by the time police arrived.

Evesham police collected evidence connecting Jones to the theft but do not know his current location, officials said.

A warrant has been issued for Jones' arrest on third-degree theft and fourth-degree criminal mischief charges.

Police asked anyone who knows Jones' whereabouts to call Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.

In June, U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., announced the introduction of the Catalytic Converter Theft Task Force Act in the latest effort to strengthen law enforcement's ability to combat theft of converters.

Under the legislation, the interagency task force would be directed to assess existing laws, regulations, and law enforcement practices related to the issue, and make recommendations to Congress and other officials on possible ways to deter and solve the theft and trafficking of catalytic converters, which are big moneymakers for thieves because they're made of precious metals.

In May, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law that's designed to make it harder for thieves to unload catalytic converters at scrap yards. Among the changes, businesses must now obtain several pieces of identifying information when purchasing a used catalytic converter.

