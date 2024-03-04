Principal charged with stealing $700 from Evesham, NJ school

💲 Elementary school principal charged with theft

💲 Stole money from front office, officials say

💲 She is on administrative leave

EVESHAM — An elementary school principal earning a six-figure salary is charged with stealing cash from the school's front office.

Colleen Schroeder, 46, of Hainesport is charged with third-degree theft, according to the Evesham police. She was arrested on Friday and released on a summons.

Schroeder is the principal at Helen L. Beeler Elementary School in Marlton where she earns a salary of $148,098, according to state pension records.

Police said that the Evesham Township School District reported a theft at the school in late February.

Colleen Schroeder (Evesham Police) Colleen Schroeder (Evesham Police) loading...

Someone had stolen over $700 in cash from the school's main office. The cash belonged to the school district.

Police said that an investigation found that Schroeder was the thief.

Superintendent Justin Smith said in a statement that the district would fully cooperate with the investigation.

Helen L. Beeler Elementary School (Google Maps) Helen L. Beeler Elementary School (Google Maps) loading...

"Ms. Schroeder is currently on an unrelated leave. The District takes an accusation of Theft seriously, and Ms. Schroder will remain on leave pending the adjudication of this matter," Smith said.

New Jersey 101.5 sent an email to Smith asking whether Schroeder was on paid or unpaid leave.

Schroeder has been with the district since 1999, according to state records.

She has a court appearance pending in Burlington County Superior Court.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom