Cat rescued off scaffolding on George Washington Bridge

FORT LEE — Police rescued a cat from the scaffolding between the upper and lower levels of the George Washington Bridge on Monday morning.

Two Port Authority police officers made the rescue after contractors noticed the cat at midspan around 10:30 a.m.

Using a snare, the officers went to the upper level to lure the cat into a crate. Officers took the cat to the Bergen County Animal Shelter where it was treated for malnutrition and will eventually be put up for adoption, according to the Port Authority.

The cat, who doesn't have a name, is the latest to grab a headline in New Jersey.

A black cat stole the show at the New York Giants game at MetLife Stadium during Monday Night Football on Nov. 4 when it ran onto the field near the end zone. The game was delayed as stadium workers and State Police chased the kitty off the field.

A Port Authority supervisor in August climbed a ladder and rescued Abe, a kitten that got stuck on a catwalk in the center tube after freezing in fear at its plight.

Abe, a cat found in the Lincoln Tunnel (Port Authority of NY & NJ)

