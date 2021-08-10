MIDDLE TWP. — A South Jersey man faces numerous charges after allegedly holding a female cashier hostage at a Tractor Supply Co. location in Rio Grande Sunday afternoon.

In a release, Middle Township Police said they responded shortly after noon on reports that a man, later identified as Clifford Kellogg, 34, of the Erma section of Lower Township, had entered a cashier vestibule and grabbed a worker around her neck with his arm.

A preliminary investigation found that Kellogg then dragged the woman, a 25-year-old Dennis Township resident, to the front of the store, where she was able to escape just before officers arrived.

Kellogg was unknown to the victim, police said.

A retired North Wildwood policeman at the scene was able to detain Kellogg, who began to resist as he was being placed under arrest. Two officers sustained minor injuries as a result of that struggle, according to the report.

Kellogg was charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement, and was to be lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

