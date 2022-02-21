PARISPPANY — A man with dementia who wandered off from an assisted living facility did not survive the elements and had already passed away when searchers eventually located him on Saturday.

John Eschenbach's body was discovered hours after he left the CareOne facility on Mazda Brook Road.

Officials have not disclosed where the man was spotted, but more information is expected from the county prosecutor's office. The Parsippany Police Department posted a Facebook update just after 10 a.m. Saturday to share that John's body had been located.

"On Friday night around 9 p.m. a resident left the facility by walking out on his own," said Eric Bloom, a spokesperson for CareOne at Parsippany. "Upon learning of the situation, our staff immediately contacted authorities and began its own thorough search for the resident. Through the night and Saturday we continued to cooperate and work with emergency services in the search."

Bloom said it will provide updates when the facility has more information.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and we are in communication with them," Bloom said. "The facility's top priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents."

John suffered from "dementia and other medical issues," according to police.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

