Does anybody lock their cars in suburban NJ? This is how easy thieves have it
🚨 Over 30 vehicles were burglarized early Sunday morning
🚨 Burglars took cash, credit cards and driver's licenses
🚨 Police says there's one thing you can do to prevent car thefts
Hopewell Township police issued the most basic advice to residents after nearly three dozen cars were burglarized in one night: lock up your vehicle at night.
Over 30 vehicles were hit in the northeast section of Hopewell Township and Hopewell Borough early Sunday on Taylor Terrace, Cedar, View Point, Crestview, Bailey Drive, Van Dyke Road, and Howard Way, according to Lt. Joseph Maccaquano.
What thieves took
Forced entry was not made into any of the vehicles as they were all unlocked, according to Maccaquano. The thieves took cash, credit cards, driver's licenses and other items were taken with everything else left behind.
Car keys were found tossed aside as they left the area.
No arrests have been made in any of the thefts. Police will have a heightened presence in residential areas. Police asked residents to report suspicious activity in their neighborhood or unusual vehicles.
