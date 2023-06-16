EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old has been ticketed after rear-ending a school bus full of students, according to township police.

The crash occurred Thursday morning in the area of Washington Avenue and Martin Avenue, police said.

The bus was slowing to a stop with its flashing lights to pick up children for the school day while traveling westbound along Washington, when a 2019 Hyundai Sonata driven by Egg Harbor Township resident Wensdy Charles failed to stop and crashed into the back of the bus, police said.

Washington Avenue and Martin Avenue, Egg Harbor Township (Google Street View) Washington Avenue and Martin Avenue, Egg Harbor Township (Google Street View) loading...

The collision caused significant damage to the car and bus, police said.

Eighteen students were on the bus at the time of the incident, headed for Davenport Elementary. All students were evaluated on the scene and no injuries were reported, but later in the day, one juvenile went to the nurse and complained of neck pain from the crash, police said.

Charles was injured and evaluated on the scene, but did not request transportation to the hospital, according to police.

Charles was issued a summons for careless driving.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These are the best NJ high schools for sports Stacker put together a list of the best high schools for sports across New Jersey — using data from Niche that included sports championships, family surveys, student enrollment, athletic participation rate and sports options. Here's the top 25.