Car slams head on into NJ Transit bus, driver killed

NEWARK — The driver of a car that struck an NJ Transit bus head-on may have heading the wrong way.

NJ Transit Bus 27 with seven passengers was hit while traveling eastbound on Hawthorne Avenue near Clinton Place around 5:30 a.m., according to NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith.

The bus driver and three passengers were treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police told RLS Metro Breaking News the driver of the car was a woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the crash scene shows the car with extensive damage to the front and driver's side with its airbags deployed. There was also damage to the front of the bus.

The bus originated in Irvington and was headed for Bloomfield. Substitute service was provided during the morning commute.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver on her Twitter account said she was briefed on the crash. The crash was bring investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office and Newark police.

