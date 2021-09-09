Car hits parked dump truck in Gloucester Township, NJ: 2 dead

UPDATE: Gloucester Township police identified the individuals killed in the crash as Daniel Hammond and Beverly Hammond of the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. They are both 79-years-old.

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Two people were killed when a car struck a parked dump truck near the Camden County Technical School campus on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Video from the crash scene taken by 6ABC Action News shows a mangled, dark-colored sedan behind the truck on Berlin Cross Keys Road in the Sicklerville section of the township.

One of the massive truck's tires also can be seen tilting inward.

Police told the Cherry Hill Courier Post that both people killed were inside the vehicle that hit the truck.

Their identities were not released as of Thursday, pending notification of family.

Police did not immediately respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Any possible witnesses of the crash can call Gloucester Township Police at 856-228-4500 or via the department's Anonymous Tip Line at 856-842-5560.

