Car crashes into Monmouth University dorm

WEST LONG BRANCH — Monmouth University's Hesse Hall was deemed structurally sound after it was hit by a car on Monday afternoon.

The school said a 61-year-old man struck a Jeep parked outside the school's freshman dorm, changed direction, and then hit the building around 2:15 p.m., according to a message from University President Dr. Patrick Leahy. The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

The building was evacuated while it was inspected to make sure it was safe for occupancy. An Asbury Park Press report said the crash left a large crack in the building.

Opened to students in 2014, the three-story Hesse Hall is the university's newest dorm.

