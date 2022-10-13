Car crash closes elementary school for entire day in Hamilton, NJ

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A car crash near an elementary school on Thursday morning led to the cancellation of classes

Classes were abruptly canceled at the George Wilson Elementary School after the crash on Park Avenue.

Hamilton West High School is next to the school but classes there were unaffected.

Police have not disclosed details about the crash.

Hamilton schools Superintendent Scott Rocco told New Jersey 101.5 the crash was "unrelated" to the schools or the district.

Pictures from the scene showed a sedan with a white sheet draped over the front hood and the grill.

MidJersey.news was first to report on the crash.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

