Cape May, NJ lifeguard, 16, dies after ocean row boat accident

Cape May Beach Patrol (Cape May Police via Facebook)

CAPE MAY — A 16-year-old lifeguard at one of Cape May’s beaches has died after a fatal incident while the teen was on-duty Thursday.

Norman V. Inferrera, of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, had been rowing a lifeguard boat in the ocean off Reading Avenue Beach when a wave capsized the boat, according to city officials.

Inferrera suffered severe injuries and died a day later, according to Cape May Police and a GoFundMe campaign setup to benefit his family.

“My heart, prayers, and condolences go out to the Inferrera family”, Cape May Mayor Zachary Mullock said in a written release. “Even at such a young age, Norman was loved by his fellow Lifeguards.”

Cape May Beach Patrol Chief Harry Back also remembered the teen.

“He was a beloved member of our Beach Patrol family. Norman had a permanent smile on his face and was living out his dream to be a lifeguard,” Back said in a written statement.

Grief counselors were made available for all Cape May Beach Patrol staff.

A GoFundMe campaign setup by the teen’s aunt had raised more than $143,000 as of Sunday.

Inferrera was a student at Phoenixville High School, according to a church in his hometown which also shared the tragic update on Facebook.

