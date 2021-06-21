Cape May councilman posted explicit photo of ex, prosecutor says

CAPE MAY — A bit more detail has emerged about criminal charges against a 43-year-old city councilman, who is accused of posting a photo of an ex-girlfriend in a sexual encounter to a public Facebook page.

Christopher Bezaire, of Cape May, was arrested after an investigation that began last month, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland.

Bezaire is both a Cape May City councilman, an unaffiliated voter who ran in a nonpartisan race, and a real estate agent.

He has been charged with third-degree invasion of privacy, and fourth-degree counts of cyber harassment, stalking and contempt of court.

According to a criminal complaint, Bezaire created multiple email addresses and Facebook accounts to send repeated, harassing messages to the same woman over the past six months or so.

The social media account and several of the email addresses have been traced to IP addresses at Bezaire's home and workplace, the affidavit of probable cause said, including the account used to post a screenshot of the woman engaged in oral sex, which police said was from a video taken by Bezaire.

Bezaire has a recent history of legal and criminal disputes with women he has dated.

Last year, campaign literature accused him of beating a girlfriend in 2015, the year he was charged but not convicted of a domestic violence offense, the Cape May Herald reported.

Bezaire also previously filed a lawsuit, asking a Superior Court judge to prevent three ex-girlfriends and some of their friends from posting attacks about him online.

Middle Township Police have assisted the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office with the active investigation.

It was unclear as of Tuesday whether Bezaire had an attorney representing him in the case.