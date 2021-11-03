Cannabis candy handed out in NJ town is legal but bad for kids

STAFFORD — Police are urging parents to check their kids' Halloween candy to make sure its safe after a child was given a bag of marijuana edibles.

The Nerdy Bears candy packaging says it is "medic-8-ed," or medicated. According to the label, it contains Delta 8 THC, a psychoactive substance found in the cannabis sativa plant.

It is legal in New Jersey but has not been approved by the FDA. It is found in many marijuana gummies, chocolates, cookies and candies.

The candy was given out in the Oaks neighborhood of the Ocean Acres section of Stafford Township. Police asked anyone with additional information about the candy to call 609-597-1000 ext. 8444.

Warning issued about products with THC

Before Halloween, several attorneys general around the country, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, warned about products that are designed to look like standard snack foods and candy but actually contain high levels of cannabis and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Delta 8 THC can give people a high but can have potentially harmful by-products because of chemicals used when making the product, according to the FDA, which warns it should be kept away from children and animals.

Some of the side effects of Delta 8 THC according to WebMD.com include:

Confusion

Anxiety

Drowsiness

Slow heart rate (bradycardia)

Numbness

Fast heart rate (tachycardia)

Low blood pressure (hypotension)

Products containing THC (New York Attorney Genetal's Office)

