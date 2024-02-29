If you’re a Sex and the City fan, (or even if you’re not) there’s a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience waiting for you this weekend in Cape May.

It is going to be a weekend filled with everything you love about Sex and the City right in the gorgeous seaside city, at one of New Jersey's most beautiful resorts, Congress Hall.

There will be glamour, laughter and fun. From March 15 to March 17, you will have an unforgettable experience at an exclusive event featuring Candace Bushnell, the creator of Sex in the City and the woman upon whom the Carrie Bradshaw character is based.

Picture this: A chic welcome reception on Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. held in the elegant Harrison Room of Congress Hall. Rub elbows with Candace herself, engage in a lively Q&A session, and snag a signed copy of her 2019 novel, "Is There Still Sex in the City?"

Trust me, it's got all that classic Bushnell wit and wisdom.

And as if that were not enough, on Saturday night you’ll be treated to a delicious three-course dinner in the beautiful Congress Hall Ballroom, and then the highlight of your weekend will be a performance of Candace Bushnell's one-woman show, "True Tales of Sex, Success, and Sex and the City."

Get ready for a journey through the streets of NYC, filled with captivating anecdotes of fashion, literature, and, of course, plenty of sex talk.

Now, let's talk perks. With the exclusive overnight package, you get deluxe accommodations in charming Cape May, not one but two copies of "Is There Still Sex in the City?" waiting for you in your room, valet parking, and the chance to fully immerse yourself in the world of Sex and the City.

And hey, if you can't stay the whole weekend, no worries. You can purchase à la carte tickets just for Candace’s Saturday night show.

And remember, deep down, each of us is either a Samantha, Miranda, Charlotte or Carrie… and there’s something for all three of them to enjoy on this exciting event-filled weekend .

Reserve your spot online or give them a call.

For more details, click here. Let's make some memories, Jersey style!

